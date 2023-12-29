SACO – Doreen Elaine (Hooper) Carter passed away on Dec. 27, 2023, after a long battle with illness. She was born on Sept. 16, 1960, to Lucille (Doucette) and Donald Hooper. She attended schools in Old Orchard Beach where she was a good student and enjoyed cheerleading.

Doreen spent her career as a graphic designer at UNUM and just recently retired. In her younger years she was the life of the party and a good friend to many. She enjoyed painting, crafts, and was a wonderful cook. She took great pride in her natural style of decorating her home.

In 1990, she married the love of her life, Wendell Carter. A few years later they had their son Kyle who is her pride and joy.

Doreen was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Lucille Hooper and her grandparents.

Doreen is survived by her husband of 33 years, Wendell Carter and her son Kyle and partner Ellyn O’Brion. Also survived by siblings Daniel Hooper and wife Soledad of Virginia Beach, Va., David Hooper and wife Lou-Ann of Cranston, R.I., Donald Hooper and wife Cristina of Windham, and Diane (Hooper) Perreault and husband Tracy of Windham. Doreen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her special pup, Arabella.

At Doreen’s request there will be no funeral or visiting hours. Family and friends may send words of condolences to 2 Rosewood Drive, Saco, ME. 04072 or online at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

