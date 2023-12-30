AUBURN – My wonderful journey on earth ended recently after living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrigs Disease) since early 2020.

I was born June 3, 1954, to Regis A. (1910-1985) and Corinne (Croteau) Lepage (1912-1992) in Lewiston. It was my dad’s 44th birthday. I grew up the youngest child, in New Auburn, with my brother Albert and sisters Francoise and Lucille.

My childhood years were filled with learning and adventure, and wonderful summers spent at the family cottage on Taylor Pond. I always loved the smell of a two-stroke outboard. In the winter, we all skated near home and learned to ski at Pleasant Mountain and Lost Valley, with mom sitting in the lodge keeping an eye on things.

I graduated from Hebron Academy in 1972, spending four formative years as a boarding student. I was average in the classroom, but managed to excel in soccer and skiing. I was on the All-State Team in soccer. In skiing, I received four Varsity Letters, two season MVP’s and was the MAISAD League 1972 Slalom and Giant Slalom Champion. Lifelong friendships were made there for which I was grateful. I received a B.A. from the University of Denver in 1976. Hiking, climbing, riding motorcycles, and skiing with friends in the Rocky Mountains was spectacular.

In 1977, I married Carolyn Anderson, whom I had known since we were kids skiing at Lost Valley. To say that our love and caring for each other was extraordinary does not begin to express my feelings, or the experience. Highs, lows, great successes, spectacular failures, we traveled this journey together, supporting each other, and being there for each other to the end. We always kept our sense of humor.

Among our major interests were skiing and boating. Our place at Sugarloaf was place of comfort, with gatherings and all manner of fun with friends and family. Skiing took us on adventures, with and without groups, to Colorado, Utah, California, France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria. What fun to share those good times. Williams Pear Schnapps anyone? Boating from Freeport to Bar Harbor and so many beautiful points in between on sunny days and in pea soup fog, visiting friends along the way made summers in our retirement years special.

My career began back in Maine working for the family business, Lepage Bakeries/Country Kitchen, managing trucking operations. I later transitioned to sales, and was Senior Vice President for Institutional Sales. I learned so much and got to know so many wonderful people during those years. Then my journey took a different turn. After 20 years involved in local drag racing, I embarked on another adventure and broadened my horizons. While doing small business consulting, Carolyn and I hit the road to drag race in NHRA Divisional and National events. I was part of a team that competed in Pro Stock Motorcycle while continuing to drive our own car in Super Gas (S/G) and Super Comp (S/C). We had a a lot of success, with our big wins at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, in S/C and the Summer Nationals in Englishtown, New Jersey, in S/G. I had fond memories of those days. Great people and great fun. I retired from racing in 2006 and kept busy working on, and often breaking, old cars.

I was taught to always give back and try to pass my good fortune forward. Appointed by Governor Longley, I served on the Maine Small Business Loan Authority. I also served on the boards of Covenant Health System, St. Mary’s Health System, and the Sugarloaf Ski Club. I was elected President of the Taylor Pond Association and the Mid-Maine Vettes Corvette Club. I officiated for nearly twenty years for the United States Ski Association, including local, F.I.S. and U.S. National ski races. I helped start, and coached in, a Sugarloaf Ski Club program for adults that taught skills improvement and mountain awareness. That program donated all its revenues to grants for local underserved children to enjoy outdoor winter sports.

Life is full of challenges, and I had many. I started having mental health issues in fourth grade. I kept it a secret. No one ever talked about mental illness. Throughout my life, I tried to cope. Along the way I made some great decisions and some awful ones. Involving myself in illegal internet behavior was the worst. Law enforcement and the court intervened, I took responsibility for my behavior and was duly punished. Again, choices. Act like a victim or seize the opportunity? With the help of others, we brought a 12-step program to Maine. We started with four people, meeting once a week, in a church meeting room in Portland. Over the years it turned into six meetings per week in central and southern Maine with over one hundred individuals participating each week. I learned it is never too late to make our lives better. If you or someone you love needs help, make a call. There is always someone who can help.

As my body continued to weaken, my spirit continued to get stronger. Family and friends reminded me what was important: caring and loving. I cannot begin to list the wonderful friends who made my life full. You know who you are, and I loved you all. The same goes for the talented and caring medical professionals and caregivers who helped me with this journey. Many became friends. To my family, thank you, thank you, thank you. I loved you without hesitation.

Well, it was a blast. I always hated to leave a party. This one was exceptional in so many ways. It’s off to the next adventure. Maybe I’ll see you there, maybe not. Either way, think of me from time to time, and have a laugh. Carolyn, every day was an adventure with you.

In accordance with my wishes, there will be no service. A celebration-of-life gathering will be announced at a later time.

