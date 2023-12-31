STANDISH – Andrew Herbert Woods Sr., 65, born Aug. 29, 1958, in Portland, died unexpectedly Dec. 10, 2023, at his Standish residence he shared with Judy Gill.

Andy had one previous marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Lovejoy for 16 years and had two children together: son, A.J Woods and daughter, Amy Woods.

Andy is survived by his children; as well as son-in-law, Michael Rich; and grandson, Aiden Rich, his pride and joy; brother, Skip and his wife Donna Woods, sister, Robin Woods, brother, Dale Woods and partner Patty White.

Andy was predeceased by his parents Ammie E. Woods Sr., Jeanne M. Paiement Woods; his twin brother, Gerald W. Woods, brother, Robert Woods Sr., and sister, Elisa Woods Bartlett.

Andy grew up on Newbury Street in Portland, attended Portland schools and worked for many years at Willard and Dagget on the Waterfront. Andy then worked for 31 years at HP Hood LLC as a pasteurizer until his recent retirement this August.

Andy loved Saturday evening game night, playing cribbage, Farkle and Yahtzee every weekend. He also loved to go camping in the summer with his family. In his younger years when Andy and his brothers weren’t playing football in the street in front of the village café they were playing on the field for Ananias and then Yankee Ford. His favorite recent hobby, he would say, would have been four-wheeling with his grandson Aiden.

Visiting hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday Jan. 5, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Interment will follow in the New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go http://www.athutchins.com.

