Clarissa G. Frost

CAPE ELIZABETH – Clarissa G. Frost, 76, longtime resident of Saco, died Dec. 25, 2023 in Cape Elizabeth.

A Celebration of Clarissa’s Life will be held at a later date. To see her full obituary, share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

