NORTH YARMOUTH – Edward F. Larrabee Jr. a longtime resident of North Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Dec. 27, 2023 at Gosnell House Hospice facility in Scarborough.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1938 in Portland, the son of Edward and Catherine (Ireland) Larrabee. Ed grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School. Ed worked as a Union Pipefitter through

Local 716 for 64 years. He worked on many projects throughout New England and Canada, as a journeyman, foreman and superintendent. He retired in 2001.

Ed enjoyed antique/classic cars and owned several throughout his life, he often could be seen driving his ’38 Ford around the area in the summertime. He also loved boating, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. Ed was definitely an outdoors enthusiast.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (Roma) Larrabee in 1983; and his brother, Harold Larrabee in 2022.

He is survived by his three children, Paul Larrabee and his wife Ellen of Gray, Michael Larrabee and his spouse Melinda of Windham, and Mary (Larrabee) Raponi and her husband Vincent Raponi Jr. of Peabody, Mass.; his granddaughter, Mary Ellen (Larrabee) Darling and her husband Joseph Darling, his great-granddaughters Madison and Riley Darling all of Gray.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd., Gray. Immediately following visitation, there will be a remembrance service.

Pastor Kris Stanley will officiate Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., a celebration of Ed’s life at Rachael’s on the Green at Valhalla Golf Course, 60 Val Halla Rd., Cumberland Center, ME 04021.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

Alzheimer’s Association of Maine at Alz.org/Maine

