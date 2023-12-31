SOUTH PORTLAND – Jacqueline “Jackie” Levesque Voisine of Cape Elizabeth and Belfast, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2023. She was born in Clair, N.B., Canada, on June 30, 1930, a daughter of Alphena (Nadeau) and Rene J. Levesque.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chester “Chick” Voisine who passed away in 1992.

She attended Saint Mary’s Convent Academy in Newcastle, N.B., McGill University and Wilson School of Laboratory Sciences in Boston. Upon graduating she worked for the state laboratory in Augusta before moving to Fort Kent where she met her future husband and started her family. During her time in Fort Kent she was active with the board and President of the guild at Peoples Benevolent Hospital (now NMMC).

She relocated her family to Cape Elizabeth in the early 1970s where she started her career with New England Telephone until her retirement in 1992. After retirement she was active with the Friends of Thomas Memorial Library, Telephone Pioneers and volunteered at the visitors center in Portland. She was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, always sharing her books with neighbors and family. She enjoyed math puzzles, knitting and was well known for her baking skills, particularly her rum cakes which she donated to many fundraisers. Mom had a great appreciation for nature, often reflecting on time spent with her father at his lumber camps near Shin Pond and Baxter State Park during her youth. Prior to relocating to Belfast she enjoyed her daily walks around Apple Tree Hill or at Peabbles Cove with her rescued dog companions.

She was predeceased by her sister, Rita Nadeau and brothers Paul J. and Patrick Levesque.

She is survived by her four children, Colette Howe RN and her partner Wayne Fournier, John Voisine and his partner Joan Gallant of Cape Elizabeth, Louisa Voisine and her husband Bob Seliga of Las Vegas, Nev. and Rodney Voisine, M.D., of Belfast. She leaves behind her companion dog, Gigi.

Special thanks to the CNAs, nurses and staff at Pinnacle/South Portland Nursing Home and Waldo County General Hospital/Belfast for the care and dignity they offered our mom in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring with internment at Spurwink Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

