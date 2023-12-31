LIMINGTON – Julia (Philpot) Dearborn, 80, passed away Dec. 27, 2023, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born on June 1, 1943, daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Plaisted) Philpot. She grew up in a large family on a farm in Limerick and graduated from Limerick High School.

She welcomed her first daughter, Kimberly, in December of 1964 and another daughter, Susan in June of 1967.

With two small children at home, she chose to follow her passion and attended Cosmetology school. With her Cosmetology certification complete, she soon opened her well-known hair salon in Cornish, Julia’s Beauty Shop. She continued with her hair salon until both girls graduated from high school, she moved to Limington and worked as an administrative assistant for MSAD #6.

Julia met the love of her life, Philip G. Dearborn from Limington, and they married in 1985. Together, they built their own home and created a loving and happy life.

She enjoyed accompanying her husband, Phil to many Kora Highlanders events where he played tenor drums. For Julia the highlight was socializing with the other ladies within the group. They traveled extensively as part of this group going to Toronto, Ireland, Scotland, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

Julia had many nieces and nephews, who fondly called her “AJ”. If you wanted to have fun, “AJ” was the one to call. Well known at family gatherings for her famous macaroni and cheese, baked beans, her sense of humor, and her stubbornness.

She was member of the Limington Historical Society and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Helen Philpot; siblings, Robert Philpot, William Philpot, Richard Philpot, Louis Philpot, Frances DeRenne, Ruth Tripp, Gerald Philpot, Rachel Mills and Ronald Philpot; daughter, Dianne Sellick.

Julia is survived by her loving husband, Phil; her children- Kimberly Carter and her husband Chris of Las Vegas, Nev., Susan Trafford and her husband Darryl of Limington, Debra Shepard and her husband Ron of Gorham and Thomas Dearborn of Saco; sister, Priscilla Wentworth and her partner Jim of Harrison, brothers Leon Philpot and his wife Lela of South Carolina, Daniel Philpot and his wife Kim of Rangeley, sisters-in-law Rita Philpot of Sommerville and Patty Dearborn of Limington; seven grandchildren, Jordan Trafford (Kerigan), Cameron Trafford (Wendy), Christopher Carter, Keren Carter, Demarcus Carter, Benjamin Shepard (Ashley), Joshua Sellick; and two great-grandchildren, Julien and Maverick whom she completely adored.

At Julia’s request there will be no visitation or funeral held. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to The Limington Historical Society.

