Plans made for another tree

To the editor,

As most of you probably already know, a very disturbing act of vandalism occurred on Christmas Eve in downtown Kennebunk. The newly-planted and dedicated Christmas tree was cut down. This 20-foot Norway spruce had been purchased and planted by the town to become the town’s living Christmas tree at a cost of several thousand dollars.

On Christmas Eve, three juveniles took it upon themselves to cut it down even as the lights remained lit. I’m saddened to find out it was juveniles as their likely punishment will not fit the crime. I have already heard people saying, ‘Oh, they just made a bad choice.’ Bad choices have consequences.

I’m further wondering why any respectable teen is out aimlessly driving around on Christmas Eve looking for something to destroy. They, and possibly their parents, should be held monetarily liable. The juveniles should, additionally, be required to serve a meaningful amount of community service. These individuals are well past the point of simply giving an apology and saying, ‘I’m sorry.’

I fail to understand the depravity of such an act. While neither myself or my friends were angels as kids, senseless destruction of property was never in our thoughts. That goes for my children and their friends as well. I personally can attest the police would have been the least of my problems when I got home.

Rest assured, that the town will not allow the memory of this act of violence to stand. Plans are already in process for the replanting of another tree in the spring. The lights and the spirit of Christmas will shine again next year.

C. Wayne Cutting, tree warden

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: