Police aren’t releasing many details about their investigation into a death in Bar Harbor, a popular seaside summer tourist destination on Mount Desert Island.

Chief David Kerns confirmed Monday that the Bar Harbor Police Department and the Maine State Police are investigating a death, but he did not respond to questions about the possible victim, where or when the body was found, how long police have been investigating, or the status of the investigation.

Kearns said there is no danger to the public.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding, as we continue this death investigation with the assistance of the Maine State Police,” Kearns said in a statement. “We do not believe there is any danger to the public and hope that everyone has faith in our agency to have relayed concerns to the public immediately, if they had existed.”

A state police spokesperson did not respond to questions about the investigation Monday evening.

Bar Harbor has a year-round population of more than 5,200.

