YORK COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity York County is seeking applications for three affordable housing opportunities. The nonprofit is building three homes — one in Saco and two in Sanford — that will house families or individuals who fall within a certain income bracket and are in need of better housing.

The two Sanford homes will be located in Springvale, with an expected move in date of summer 2025 and spring 2024. The house in Saco has an expected move in date of fall 2024.

Habitat for Humanity York County has previously constructed two homes in Cape Porpoise and another in Saco. The Cape Porpoise homes were completed in 2022 and 2023; they house a single mother and her two daughters and a family of four. Sarah Thibault, a single mother, was selected for the Saco home in 2020.

At the time, Thibault was a newly-single mom and she and her five sons were facing the loss of their home.

“When my family was chosen for the Saco Habitat home, the crushing weight I had been carrying dissipated and I could breathe once again,” said Thibault during a ceremony that was held after the house was completed. Habitat for Humanity has given her family “safety, security (and) stability,” she said.

The deadline to apply for these upcoming houses is Jan. 19 and applications can be dropped off at Habitat offices or mailed to their PO box. You can find the exact address and the application by going to the link: https://www.habitatyorkcounty.org/homeownership

So who is eligible?

In order to apply, you must live or work in York County, and have done so for at least a year.

An interested household must also fall within a specified income bracket and make enough money in order to support an affordable mortgage. A household of one must have a minimum income of $30,000 and a maximum income of $66,300, a household of three must make between $32,900 and $73,080. The income requirements for other household sizes are listed online. When applying, all supplemental income, including SNAP benefits and child support benefits, must be reported.

Households that are selected pay 29% of their gross income towards a monthly mortgage payment. Qualifying applicants must submit to a credit check as part of the application process, where their debts and debt-to-income ratio will be reviewed. Selected households are also expected to talk with Habitat for Humanity if they plan on taking on any new significant debt.

An interested household must also prove that they have a need for adequate housing — this could be overcrowding, lack of affordability, inadequate heat or water, or maintenance issues with the current residence.

The last major criteria for selection is a household’s willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity. This means participating in Habitat for Humanity’s “sweat equity” program. Selected families or individuals must put in hours either helping construct their home or assisting with other Habitat for Humanity endeavors. A selected applicant could, for example, work for the Kennebunk ReStore, which sells gently used home goods and construction materials.

The amount of sweat equity that a family must contribute is discussed during the application process. Typically, an applicant that is a household of one would contribute 200 hours of service.

Willingness to partner also includes agreeing to complete a homebuyers education course and paying monthly mortgage payments on time.

The selection process has a number of steps — including an initial application, an in-person interview with a member of the family selection team, a home visit, and an applicant review by the Board of Directors.

To learn more and apply, visit the website: https://www.habitatyorkcounty.org/homeownership. Interested parties can also email Habitat for Humanity York County at program@habitatyorkcounty.org or call 985-4850 for more information.

