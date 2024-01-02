HOCKEY

Gabe Perreault scored twice and five other players had a goal as the U.S. routed Latvia 7-2 Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the IIHF world junior championship at Gothenburg, Sweden.

Perreault, the New York Rangers’ 2023 first-round pick, also had an assist as part of a dominant game by his line. Fellow 18-year-olds Will Smith, the No. 4 pick by San Jose, and Ryan Leonard, No. 8 to Washington, combined for three points.

The Americans’ victory came after tournament favorite Canada was knocked out in stunning fashion with a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Czechia. St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored the go-ahead goal with 11.7 seconds left.

SOCCER

BIRMINGHAM: England great Wayne Rooney was fired as the manager of second-tier club Birmingham after 15 games.

Advertisement

Rooney earned only two wins since his controversial appointment in October. Birmingham was sixth in the Championship when he started, and has fallen to 20th.

The club was taken over last summer by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner, and it got rid of popular coach John Eustace, who had been in charge for 15 months and steered the club away from relegation.

TENNIS

UNITED CUP: Novak Djokovic endured a wrist injury to lead Serbia into a United Cup mixed teams quarterfinal showdown against host Australia at Perth.

The world No. 1 was troubled by his right wrist during practice and he received intense treatment from his physio.

Djokovic was cleared to play his singles match against Jiri Lehecka later in the day, and it was just as well given that Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Djokovic looked on track for an easy victory against Lehecka while leading by a set and 3-1. But with his wrist troubles growing, Djokovic started making unforced errors. He took a medical timeout after losing the second-set tiebreak and came out strongly with a double break in the third set to win 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Rafael Nadal showed no signs of rust from his year off the tour, winning his return match over former No. 3-ranked Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 at Brisbane, Australia.

The 22-time major winner hadn’t played a singles match at the elite level since a second-round exit at the Australian Open last January.

Nadal, 37, made just six unforced errors and dropped only three points on his serve in the first set. He won eight of the last nine games to clinch victory in 89 minutes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous