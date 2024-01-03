OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend,Ccoach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. Josh Johnson will be Huntley’s backup.

The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson, who missed the end of 2021 and 2022 seasons because of injuries, has started all 16 games so far this season.

Huntley has started eight games in his pro career, four each for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.

RAMS: Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and linebacker Ernest Jones will not play in the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams’ regular-season finale at San Francisco, Coach Sean McVay said.

Carson Wentz will make his Rams debut when they visit the 49ers on Sunday, McVay said. Los Angeles also will be without Williams, the NFL’s second-leading rusher; Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP; Donald, the seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman; and Jones, the Rams’ leading tackler.

The Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff spot, and earning a slightly higher seeding clearly means little to McVay with most of the NFC playoff picture still in flux behind No. 1-seeded San Francisco.

BROWNS: Joe Flacco is ending the season where he started it — off to the side.

Flacco won’t start Cleveland’s regular-season finale at Cincinnati — along with some other regulars — so they’ll be rested for the playoffs, and the Browns will go with Jeff Driskel, their franchise-record fifth starting quarterback this season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns (11-5) have “earned the opportunity” to sit players after clinching a wild-card berth last week with a win over the New York Jets and the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

With little to play for against the Bengals (8-8) in a mostly meaningless game on Sunday, Stefanski intends to give most of the team’s best players a day off.

49ERS: Quarterback Brock Purdy will sit out the San Francisco 49ers’ regular-season finale after the team already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sam Darnold will start in place of Purdy on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with nothing at stake for San Francisco (12-4) in the game.

JAGUARS: Trevor Lawrence is trying to be cautious and aggressive with his sprained throwing shoulder, hoping the approach could help him return to the starting lineup for Jacksonville’s pivotal regular-season finale at Tennessee on Sunday.

Lawrence practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, but he didn’t throw during the portion of practice open to reporters. He missed all of last week while resting his right shoulder and sat out Sunday’s 26-0 win against Carolina, ending a streak of 51 consecutive starts for the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

“It’s feeling better,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “Obviously missing last week’s game is a little slower than I would’ve liked it to be progressing, but it actually feels pretty decent. It’s getting better every day. Just trying to be cautious but also aggressive in how I’m trying to treat it so I can to get back as quick as possible but also be smart. So it’s a fine line.”

Lawrence sprained an AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play the previous week at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room afterward and has been unable to throw much since.

CARDINALS: Left tackle D.J. Humphries has a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his season with one game remaining.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the 2021 Pro Bowl selection will be placed on injured reserve. Humphries was hurt on Sunday in the Cardinals’ 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Kansas City Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth straight AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up.

The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week’s win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so Coach Andy Reid said Mahomes would get a week of rest.

Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start and second-year pro Chris Oladokun, who has spent the season on the practice squad, will be the primary backup.

JETS: Zach Wilson is done for the season — and perhaps so is his time with the New York Jets.

Coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and has already been ruled out for the team’s season finale at New England on Sunday.

It could also mark the end of Wilson’s tenure in New York after a disappointing three seasons during which he never lived up to lofty expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami on Dec. 17. Trevor Siemian will start his third straight game in Wilson’s place. Brett Rypien will be Siemian’s backup.

DOLPHINS: Receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. No injuries have been reported.

Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Footage showed Hill arriving at his home just before 3 p.m. with his left foot in a walking boot. He could be seen embracing his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, whom he married last month. He was also roaming around outside near the home, sometimes with his hand on his chest and on his face, speaking to authorities.

Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bath property.

Firefighters appeared to be working on the highest parts of the structure. Many of the bedrooms, a home theatre and a den were among the rooms upstairs, according to the property listing. The house also featured a putting green, an NBA-sized basketball court, a heated salt-water filtration pool, and a spa built for 10 people. Also on the property: two guest houses, along with lemon, mango and banana trees.

COMMANDERS: Coach Ron Rivera announced he is sticking with Sam Howell at quarterback for their season finale Sunday against Dallas.

The decision comes with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett still nursing a sore hamstring and means Howell will be the first Washington QB to start every game of a season since Kirk Cousins in 2017.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in their final regular-season game, with their bid for the playoffs nearly exhausted by persistent problems at the vital position.

The Vikings play at Detroit on Sunday, needing a win and three other NFC games to go their way to convert a postseason long shot.

