MINOT – Pamela Jane (Setford) Poulin, 72 passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2023, following a short illness.

Born to Peter and Gladys (Sturtevant) Setford, she was brought up in Minot, attended local schools and was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1968.

As a child, she enjoyed baton, dance, and gymnastics. Her favorite memories were of week-long camping trips with her family; usually at Keoka Campgrounds in Waterford, but the family always took special trips to places like England and Quebec as well.

Shortly after high school she attended nursing school and worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse in local hospitals and nursing homes.

She met Robert Poulin on a blind date in 1978; they were married in 1980 and moved to New Auburn to start their life together. They shared 43 years of marriage, which was full of love and laughter.

Her biggest regret in life was never having children, but she and her only niece, Andrea (Rybeck) Brown had an instant bond. She enjoyed playing a large part in Andrea’s life … especially in her younger years with many sleepovers, tea parties and tons of giggles; she and Bob even built a home next door to be closer to her only niece. When Andrea married, her family became Pam’s pride and joy.

Bob’s four children were also a part of her heart, and she and Bob were blessed to watch three grand-children grow up; they also welcomed the birth of two, great-grandchildren. One of her favorite days of the year was being hostess for the Poulin Thanksgiving.

In her later life, she enjoyed working at Minot Consolidated School as a substitute in the kitchen, the classroom and the nurse’s station. She totally enjoyed both students and staff. She will be mostly known for her love, compassion and being there for others.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Michael, and a step-daughter Tina Poulin.

She is survived by her loving husband Bob of Minot; her sister Jackie (Setford) Rybeck and husband, Peter of Minot; her niece, Andrea (Rybeck) Brown and husband Brad of New London, N.C.; and great niece and nephew Kailyn and Carson Brown. She was also survived by three step children, Mickey Bibeau, Jim Poulin and Steph Poulin; three grand-children, Mitch Poulin, Nate Poulin and Gabby (Poulin) Paradis; and two great-grandchildren Bode and Teddy.

Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, January 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with light refreshments to follow. It will be held at the Fortin Group, Turner Street, Auburn. A burial will be held in the spring.

