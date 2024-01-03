Noah Carpenter of Leavitt was chosen as Maine’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year for the second year in a row after leading the Hornets to a second straight undefeated season and Class C state championship.

Carpenter, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior, excelled as a dual-threat quarterback, defensive back, kicker and punter for a team that proved itself against the toughest competition. The Hornets posted three wins against Class A schools, including state champion Thornton Academy and 2022 champion Oxford Hills, and also defeated Class B runner-up Lawrence.

The University of Maine-bound Carpenter, also a two-time Varsity Maine Player of the Year and one of four finalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, passed for 1,801 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 1,351 yards and 23 touchdowns. On defense, he had five interceptions and 110 tackles. He also was an outstanding punter and made 32 of 35 extra points as a kicker.

This roundup will be updated.

