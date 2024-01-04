In the winter of 1902, a young man named William Kenniston wrote a passionate letter to his fiancée Inez Capen in which he confessed his desire to no longer sleep alone. Inez responded in kind, starting her letter “My Dearest Will.” After they were married and settled in their new house in Exeter, New Hampshire, she wrote a letter to her mother assuring her that she didn’t feel too lonely, even though her husband Will was kept very busy being a country doctor.

My grandfather (William Kenniston) graduated from Bowdoin College in 1892 and later from Bowdoin’s Medical School of Maine, which closed in 1920. I never met him because he died in 1918.

While cleaning out our house in preparation for a move to Thornton Oaks in the spring, I found an old trunk in the basement. It was a memory trunk that I got after my mother died in 2001. Correspondence between Will and Inez was just one of the many treasures contained in the trunk.

Here’s a sampling of other items:

• A Capen family tree.

• The journal my grandfather kept while working as a doctor; he noted that many people paid for services with, say, a chair or a lamp rather than money.

• Letters between my mother and father beginning back in 1946. For example, while he was finishing up his work on the Manhattan Project in Hanford, Washington, she moved first to Montclair, New Jersey, to try to find a house to buy. His letter indicated that he thought they could afford up to $12,000 to buy the house she liked. I remember that house, and it’s probably worth $1.5 million today. There were many letters between them, written while they were separated (but never divorced) for 36 years. They were always kind, always caring, always civil.

• The program for “Our Town,” in which I had a bit part. My high school graduation program.

• Lists my grandmother kept of the books she had read every year. My mother’s book lists and reviews were also contained. So were many of her poems and limericks. And an article she had written for Parents magazine about the joys and challenges of raising three kids under five years old. The first issue of Life magazine in which she was on the masthead. Her Wellesley College 50th reunion yearbook. Photos of her with the Hmong family, which she “adopted” when she was living in Syracuse.

• The letter I got for high school golf with a little gold golf bag attached. A picture of my champion Little League baseball team, which featured my dad (the coach), me (the catcher) and my brother (the pitcher).

• A copy of a completed income tax form. Some of my writings which she had dutifully saved as most mothers would, such as an article in Parade magazine, an article in the Bowdoin Alumni Magazine, a letter-to-the-editor to the Washington Post and a letter in Sports Illustrated. She included all the essays I’d asked her to write about various aspects of her life such as, “School” and “Boys” and “Food” and “Special Memories.”

Before opening the memory trunk my mother had saved, I had found a folder containing lots of stuff related to my dad. His essay on “The War Years,” about his work on the Manhattan Project. An article about his induction into the American Contract Bridge League Hall of Fame. Copies of bridge columns in the New York times in which his prowess playing a hand was featured. The program for his memorial service, which was held in a Country Club and included a luncheon with lots of roasts and a duplicate bridge tournament.

Most of the stuff we’ve been cleaning out is just that — stuff. Stuff well worth tossing in the dumpster or giving to Goodwill or selling on consignment. But the contents of my mother’s trunk and my father’s folder seemed different somehow. I was about to pitch a lot of it, but I thought I better consult with my two sons first. Much to my surprise, they both wanted me to keep it. So I will. I’ve filled a big box with everything. They can do with it what they will after I’m gone. But maybe they’ll save it for their kids or future generations. I hope they do.

