SACO – Roland Jean Jalbert, 77 of Saco, passed away on Nov. 29, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Lewiston on Dec. 21, 1945, son of the late Florence (Anctil) and Dominique Jalbert.

Beloved husband of Patricia Mae (Clarke) Jalbert for 48 years and loving father of Craig T. and Kimberly (Pierce) Ornell, Stephen K. and Denise (Caccavaro) Ornell, and Kristen C. (Ornell) Pearson and husband Mark. He was a devoted Papa to Kimberly, Lexi, Colby, and Sam Ornell and Kaitlin and Cassandra Pearson as well as extended grandchildren Derek and husband Patrick, Brian, and Hannah; great-grandfather to Elliot O’Connor; a caring brother to Marc A. Jalbert and wife, Claire and Paul L. Jalbert and wife, Mary Anne Deveau; and uncle to Christopher, Sean, and Tamara Clarke; Jessica (Jalbert) St. Cyr, and Nicole, and Anna Deveau Jalbert. He was predeceased by his niece, Jennifer Jalbert. He is survived by several great-nieces and cousins from the Lewiston area.

Roland graduated from Lewiston High School, attended Boston College, and received his B.A. in Modern Foreign Languages from St. Francis College, Biddeford. He earned his Masters of Music degree in Voice Pedagogy from the New England Conservatory of Music, Boston, Mass.

Roland worked as an accountant and comptroller in the Boston area for several years before starting his own company, Bookkeeping Services Unlimited. Roland’s true passion however was The Music Studio, a private music school that he started in the summer of 1977 with his wife. Since then, they have taught hundreds of students for 46 years the love of music, specifically voice and piano.

Roland began singing publicly at the age of 7 and professionally at the age of 15. From 1967-1974 he was a student of voice with Lawrence C. Davis of Kennebunk with the St. Francis College Glee Club and the Lawrence Davis Chorale, of which he was a founding member. He was a soloist at the United Baptist Church, Saco, First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Malden, Mass. and First Parish Congregational Church, Newtonville, Mass. Roland was also a member of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, singing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1973-1977 and had the honor of singing under the direction of such well known conductors as Arthur Fiedler, Seiji Ozawa, and Leonard Bernstein. He was a member of the Portland Opera Repertory Theater Chorus and sung small roles in productions of “Madama Butterfly” and “Tosca”. He was also a member of the Portland Rossini Club and a member of the voice faculty at the Chappell School of Music.

In addition, he taught the course, Singing Just for the Fun of it at USM’s continuing education in Portland and served on the Board of Directors for the Boys Singers of Maine, under the direction of Stewart Shuster and was a faculty advisor for the Holliston Youth Chorale, under the direction of David M. Hayes.

For the last 19 years, he was a member of the Portland Community Chorus and the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Christmas Chorus. He was a frequent performer of French Chansons and music of the American Broadway stage, as well as Opera and Oratorio. He loved giving concert recitals with his wife throughout New England, Quebec Province and the Maritimes.

Roland and his wife lived for many years in Ocean Park. It is here where they first met, enjoyed the beautiful sand and salt air and made many dear friendships. Roland previously served as the Treasurer of the Ocean Park Association and has been a member and soloist in the Temple choir since 1972. He, along with his wife, started the popular Wednesday Evening at Jordan music program. Roland was also a former member of the Rotary Club Biddeford-Saco.

Roland loved to spend time with his family, attend the theater and symphony as well as write poetry, draw and paint, garden, and solve puzzles. He had an incredible flair for decorating for every festive occasion, especially Christmas. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and remembered for his kind, friendly, and giving personality.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland on Jan. 20, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Donations can be made in his memory to the

Ocean Park Association,

Music Program,

P.O. Box 7296

Ocean Park, ME 04063

or to

Trinity Episcopal Church,

580 Forest Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

