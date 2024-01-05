Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs won’t stop the Tampa Bay quarterback from trying to help the Buccaneers clinch a division title and playoff berth in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina.

Mayfield, injured when he took a late hit in the closing minutes of last week’s 23-13 home loss to New Orleans, practiced Friday and plans to start against the Panthers, who stand between the Bucs and a third straight NFC South championship.

“He’s full-go. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday,” Coach Todd Bowles said. “I expect him to be the same as he always was.”

In addition to clinching the division, a victory over Carolina (2-14) would send the Bucs (8-8) into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Mayfield led Tampa Bay to a 4-1 record in December to rebound from a stretch in which the Bucs lost six of seven games. The Buccaneers have climbed back into contention for what would be a franchise-record fourth consecutive playoff berth.

The sixth-year pro, who’s with his fourth team in three seasons, was injured when Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hit him after Mayfield released a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt last Sunday.

JETS: Aaron Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets lasted only four snaps. His impact was felt for far longer.

The 40-year-old quarterback was voted by his teammates the winner of the Jets’ Dennis Byrd Most Inspirational award for his continued leadership during his rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon that ultimately ended his season.

“It’s just the effect that he’s had on this locker room in such a short time is why I think you see him win that award and all the guys here voted for him,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “It says a lot about him and how he’s approached becoming a Jet and being here with us, whether he’s on the field or not.”

Rodgers was hurt during the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11, but immediately focused on trying to stage an improbable comeback from an injury that usually takes players anywhere from six to nine months to fully recover.

The four-time NFL MVP reportedly had a “speed bridge” procedure – an internal brace on the Achilles tendon – that helps expedite the healing process. He was attempting to make the fastest comeback from that injury of any known professional athlete.

VIKINGS: Minnesota ruled out right tackle Brian O’Neill and cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy because of injuries for their final regular-season game at Detroit.

O’Neill missed two games with a sprained ankle and returned last week against Green Bay, but he came out of that game with significant soreness and was unable to practice this week.

Murphy (knee) and Blackmon (shoulder) are two of the team’s top three cornerbacks. Andrew Booth will join Akayleb Evans in the starting lineup against the NFC North champion Lions. Murphy will miss his third straight game.

The Vikings need to win Sunday and have three other games go their way – losses by Green Bay, Seattle and either New Orleans or Tampa Bay – in order to make the playoffs.

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback and Joshua Dobbs will serve as the backup against the Lions, who have secured at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They’d get the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by both Dallas and Philadelphia.

BROWNS: Starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery, knocking him out of the playoffs and likely ending his season unless Cleveland makes it to the Super Bowl.

One of the team’s captains and most respected players, Walker hurt his knee in practice last month and had arthroscopic surgery on Dec 21. He had hoped to make it back before the end of the regular season, but couldn’t.

The 28-year-old Walker, who also calls signals for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, made 12 starts. He was credited with 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

A stint on IR requires a four-week stay, which would take the Browns (11-5) through the AFC Championship.

