BRUNSWICK – Ivan V. Aumick Jr., 86, peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2024.

“Bud” was born March 26, 1937 to Ivan and Mary (McCourt) Aumick. He served in the Navy, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer before retiring after 20 years.

A proud member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, Ivan served two terms as Exalted Ruler. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Ivan was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings William, James, Edna, and Marion.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; and their four daughters, Cynthia Aumick-Biette, Beverly Colson (Thomas), Karen Aumick, and Cheryl Thibeault. He is also survived by his brothers Frederick, Richard, Phillip, Charles, his sisters Elizabeth and Barbara; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be scheduled at the Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net