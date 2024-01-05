BRUNSWICK – Ivan V. Aumick Jr., 86, peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2024.
“Bud” was born March 26, 1937 to Ivan and Mary (McCourt) Aumick. He served in the Navy, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer before retiring after 20 years.
A proud member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, Ivan served two terms as Exalted Ruler. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Ivan was predeceased by his parents; and his siblings William, James, Edna, and Marion.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; and their four daughters, Cynthia Aumick-Biette, Beverly Colson (Thomas), Karen Aumick, and Cheryl Thibeault. He is also survived by his brothers Frederick, Richard, Phillip, Charles, his sisters Elizabeth and Barbara; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be scheduled at the Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.