SCARBOROUGH – James R. Lyna Jr. “Jim”, 72, died Jan. 2, 2024 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough of pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Portland on July 20, 1951 to James and Leona (Sloan) Lyna. Jim grew up in Deering Center and graduated from Deering High School.

He worked for many years for Maine Workers Compensation, first as an adjustor then as the only non-lawyer hearing officer. He then went to work for Mercy Hospital as a parking attendant and later at the Fore as IT for security.

Music was his special place, and for several years he played in a trio at Valles Steak House on Brighton Avenue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Judy.

He is survived by a sister, Barbara Phillips (Gary); a niece, Kristin Eckelkamp (Doug) and a great nephew, Owen Eckelkamp. In addition, he is survived by many “Sloan” cousins and special friends, Cheryl Skillin and Chuck Kruger.

Jim requested that there be no services.

If desired, donations

can be made to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House at

give@hospiceofsouthernmaine.com

or to a charity of your choice.