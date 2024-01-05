SACO – Leopold “Paul” R. Viger, 93, of Biddeford, passed away on Dec. 20, 2023. Leopold was born on June 18, 1930 to Joseph and Ida (Labbe) Viger.

On Aug. 13, 1955, Paul exchanged vows with his beloved Monique LeBlanc, embarking on a life journey filled with love and shared adventures, notably commemorated by their honeymoon at Niagara Falls.

To read the full obituary, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.