So far, this winter has been a struggle for snow lovers, but this lame winter is about to get a little spicier over the weekend. No doubt you’ve heard about the possible storm, it’s the talk of the town. While it’s still a couple days away, the pieces to this puzzle are beginning to come together and we have more clarity and details on how this will unfold.

Low pressure is currently tracking through the south and will continue east over the next couple of days. It will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before it rounds the base of the trough and marches north late Saturday and Saturday night, where it will be running into a very cold area of high pressure. That high should eliminate any mixing or rain concerns. North winds will keep it plenty cold enough for an all snow event. Pretty powdery, too.

So if there’s plenty of moisture and cold, what’s the hesitation? For me, it’s still the track. The mid-level shortwave is currently going negative a little late. This results in a flatter track, and a flatter track isn’t good for northern Maine and ski country to get the robust snow totals. It keeps the highest snow potential south and along the coast. With that said, because of the Arctic air, the ratios in the moisture-starved area will be real good, with a bit of a fluff factor.

The first wave of snow will move in around midnight and the storm will peak Sunday morning with some banding, especially in York County. Snow will continue through the afternoon but the intensity will be much lighter and a little more sporadic. All snow will taper off Sunday night and will be completely gone by Monday morning so there shouldn’t be too many school delays or cancellations.

Below is the current snow map. There may still be some wiggles and wobbles but the overall idea of least snow north and most snow south won’t shift much.

