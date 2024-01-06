BALTIMORE — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Rudolph led Pittsburgh (10-7) to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami, or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. They also had a chance to clinch a berth if the Houston-Indianapolis game Saturday night ended in a tie.

There was some bad news for the Steelers. T.J. Watt — who had two sacks to take sole possession of the NFL lead with 19 — left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

The Ravens (13-4) already had the top seed in the AFC locked up, and they held MVP favorite Lamar Jackson out of this game, along with a handful of other key players. Tyler Huntley started at quarterback, and both teams had a hard time moving the ball on a rainy, windy day.

With the score tied at 7, Rudolph found Johnson over the middle for the one big play Pittsburgh needed. After Baltimore’s Gus Edwards lost a fumble, the Steelers kicked a field goal with 3:13 remaining. The Ravens hadn’t trailed by more than seven points all season until then.

Justin Tucker kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left, but Baltimore couldn’t come up with the ensuing onside kick. The Ravens had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Rudolph was 18 of 20 for 152 yards.

JAGUARS: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Christian Kirk are on track to start Jacksonville’s regular-season finale at Tennessee on Sunday that will decide the AFC South champion.

Lawrence flew with the team to Nashville on Saturday after practicing in a limited capacity the last three days, and Kirk was activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games following groin surgery.

If the duo plays, the Jaguars (9-7) would have all 22 starters available for the first time since Week 11 against the Titans (5-11). Receiver Zay Jones (hamstring/knee) also has been cleared to return after missing the last two games.

Lawrence sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play at Tampa Bay two weeks ago. He was unable to throw for days and sat out last week against Carolina, the first game he’s missed since Jacksonville drafted him first overall in 2021.

C.J. Beathard made his first start in three years and helped the Jaguars end a four-game slide. But Lawrence made it clear this week that he was doing all he could to get back in the lineup because of the stakes.

The Jaguars need a victory to secure the AFC South for the second consecutive season.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,736 yards this season, with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also has run for four scores and lost seven fumbles.

PACKERS: Tight end Luke Musgrave was activated from injured reserve in a move that signals the rookie’s possible return from a lacerated kidney when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (8-8) also activated running back Emanuel Wilson off injured reserve while placing safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve. They elevated wide receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad and released cornerback David Long Jr.

Green Bay can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Bears (7-9).

DOLPHINS: Miami activated starting linebacker Jerome Baker from injured reserve and placed edge rusher Bradley Chubb on season-ending IR with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Baker missed the past four games because of a knee injury, but his activation clears the way for him to return for Sunday night’s matchup against Buffalo that will decide the AFC East. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable entering the game.

Chubb got hurt in the final minutes of a 56-19 blowout loss at Baltimore in Week 17. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Chubb has had surgery and has a “long road” ahead of him.

Also Saturday, Miami elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

