YARMOUTH – John “Jackie” Edward Farr passed away on Dec. 18, 2023 at Brentwood Nursing Home in Yarmouth at the age of 84.

John was employed for several years at Humpty Dumpty in the Production Department. In later years, he was in the Maintenance Department for the Portland School Department.

John was a sports enthusiast and always supported the Portland Little League coached by his brother, Ron Farr. It was the little things that brought Jackie joy in life – like going to Willard Beach and the Cumberland Fair with his brothers and getting together at Christmas with the family – all memoires he never forgot – even up till the very end.

He was always friendly and sociable with everyone he met. He had a pleasant disposition never having an angry word. While a resident in assisted living he could most always be found helping other residents.

He was the son of the late Arthur Farr and Mary (Lennane) Farr; and brother of the late Sgt. Timothy Farr.

He leaves behind a brother, Ronald A. Farr of Portland and a brother, William Farr of New Britain, Conn. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews, Ronald A. Farr, Jr., (wife Jane) of Gorham, Lori Farr and Lisa Irish of Portland, Billy Farr, Amy Farr and Katie Farr of Connecticut and Timmy, Daren and Melissa Farr of Windham.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous