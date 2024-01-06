WESTBROOK – Robert “Bob” Thompson passed away on Dec. 12, 2023 at the age of 85.

Bob was the oldest of seven children born to Miles and Roberta Thompson. He was born in Falmouth and the family moved to Westbrook when he was young.

He joined the Air Force right out of high school. While in the service, he met his wife, Sandra Everett in Delaware. He retired from the Air Force and the couple moved back to Westbrook where they raised their four children. They divorced in 1983. In 1995, he met his longtime partner, Jackie Bate.

After serving in the Air Force, he worked at S.D. Warren as an accountant. From 1976 to 1979 he and Sandy owned a variety store in Westbrook called Parkway Variety. After they sold the store, he went back to accounting for several years with different companies. When he left the accounting profession he worked for, and retired from, the Maine Turnpike Authority.

He enjoyed doing most anything, taking motorcycle rides, gardening, camping, skiing, fishing, hunting, traveling, and reading his paper at his kitchen table. He would help anyone who needed a hand.

Bob is survived by his partner, Jackie Bate of Auburn; his children, Laura Cook and husband Mike of Westbrook, Jim Thompson of Peyton, Colo., Mike Thompson and wife Sonia of Portland, Donna Grondin and husband John of Scarborough; his brother, Ben Thompson of Damariscotta, sister, Carole Black and husband Phil of Westbrook, sister, Jill Horr and husband Dick of Raymond; grandchildren Andrew Cook and wife RaeAnne, Joe Cook and wife Shelby, Michele Downey and husband Dan, Kevin Thompson, Jon Thompson, Mackenzie Grondin, Riley Grondin; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Bill, Clint, and Carl.

Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial will be held at a later date.

