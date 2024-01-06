HOCKEY

NHL: The Chicago Blackhawks placed rookie center Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw.

Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago’s long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Bedard has been Chicago’s best player in his first NHL season, living up to the hype after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. Heading into Saturday’s action, he was leading all NHL rookies with a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Canadian skier Valerie Grenier won her second career World Cup giant slalom, a year after she triumphed at the same Slovenian resort in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

In the rain-marred race, Mikaela Shiffrin finished in ninth position, nine days after the American won the previous GS in Austria.

Saturday’s result was the American’s worst in 15 giant slaloms since finishing 13th in Killington, Vermont, in November 2022.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt is unstoppable in giant slaloms and proved it again racing through fog at his home World Cup classic in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Odermatt dominated in a wire-to-wire win at Adelboden to join skiing greats Ingemar Stenmark and Hermann Maier by winning in three straight years on the storied Chuenisbärgli course that is a rolling cow pasture in summer.

SOCCER

OBIT: Mario Zagallo, who won two World Cups as a player, one as a coach and another as an assistant coach for Brazil, has died. He was 92.

The first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager, Zagallo is for many Brazilian soccer fans synonymous with patriotism, grit and glory.

FA CUP: Newcastle avoided an upset by beating local rival Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the iconic knockout competition.

Alexander Isak scored twice at the Stadium of Light after Dan Ballard’s own goal had given Newcastle a first-half lead.

• Leicester, which won the cup in 2021, beat Millwall 3-2 to advance to the fourth round.

TENNIS

UNITED CUP: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s Poland team will play Germany in the United Cup final after contrasting semifinal wins in Poland.

Swiatek won her singles match over Caroline Garcia after Hubert Hurkacz gave Poland the early lead over France in a 3-0 win that advanced them to the United Cup mixed teams final.

Germany edged host Australia 2-1 with a victory in the mixed doubles in a night session that ended around 2:20 a.m. local time.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka overpowered her compatriot and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in a 6-2, 6-4 win in Brisbane, Australia, that earned her a spot in the final against Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner.

Rybakina had 26 winners, eight aces and committed just 10 unforced errors as she advanced 6-3, 6-2 over 19-year-old Linda Noskova.

The men’s final also will feature the top two seeds.

No. 1 Holger Rune advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (0) win over Roman Safiullin and No. 2 Grigor Dimitrov, the 2017 champion, beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-5.

