FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

2. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murray (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

4. “The Fraud,” by Zadie Smith (Penguin)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

6. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic)

7. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

8. “So Late in the Day,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

9. “A Most Disagreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

10. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

5. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

6. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

7. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

8. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

9. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

10. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (self-published)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

5. “Big Heart Little Stove,” by Erin French (Celadon)

6. “Why We Love Baseball,” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

7. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

8. “Every Man for Himself and God Against All,” by Werner Herzog (Penguin)

9. “Reading the Glass,” by Elliot Rappaport (Dutton)

10. “Enchantment,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)



Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Back Bay)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

6. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

7. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

8. “Two Wheels Good,” by Jody Rosen (Crown)

9. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

10. “Life Between the Tides,” by Adam Nicolson (Picador)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

