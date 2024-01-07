I have always considered my native state of Maine as presenting a fine example of a democratic functioning government tempered by common sense. Many good people of different political persuasions have contributed to the fabric of Maine culture. How do we allow a single appointed administrator to decide who the citizens of Maine may or may not vote for in a sanctioned election? This is an action we might expect in a dictatorship and a dark day in our state’s history.

The decision to bar former President Trump from the 2024 ballot is based on the secretary of state’s interpretation of the section of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, stating an individual participating in insurrection is not qualified to fill certain elected positions. No charges of insurrection have been brought against former President Trump. He has not been tried and convicted in a court of law. Apparently, our judicial system is superfluous when the secretary of state is the sole arbiter of guilt or innocence. The legal principles of due process, presumption of innocence, and a right to be tried by a jury of our peers are ignored.

Whether another Donald Trump presidency will promote the well-being of this nation can be debated; the right of citizens to make the decision should be undeniable.

I hope that democracy will survive such a terrible decision to disenfranchise voting citizens of Maine. The secretary of state’s decision should be overturned by higher courts.

Leonard Lyons

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: