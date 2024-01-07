CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Ann Louise (Brown) Belesca passed away Dec. 30, 2023 at her home on Chebeague Island with family by her side.

She was born in Boston, Mass. on April 19, 1935, daughter of Frank and Mary Brown. Ann grew up in Dorchester, Mass. attending school at St. Gregory’s parish where she met lifelong friends. Ann was working at Walter Baker Chocolate Company when she married Leo Belesca in September 1958. They moved their family of four young children from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, before settling on Cousins Island in Yarmouth and then on Chebeague Island. One more child was born in Maine several years later. Ann was always there for her children’s school events, concerts, and a variety of different sports, and she continued to attend school activities over the years for several grandchildren as well.

For over 50 years, all family, extended family, and friends were welcomed to their home on Chebeague. Thanksgiving was celebrated with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Summertime was Ann’s favorite season when family and friends came to visit, her pool was full of happy grandchildren, and the Red Sox were winning.

After working for her husband’s company and raising her children, she became a devoted volunteer to many organizations and served on several local non-profit boards. Ann was part of the Mercy Hospital volunteers for nearly 30 years as well as the Cerebral Palsy Center. She gave her time to her island community in countless ways whether teaching swimming, helping at the flu clinics, delivering Meals on Wheels, working at the library with the schoolchildren, and assisting at fundraisers for the Chebeague Island Historical Society, Ladies Aid, and the Island Commons.

Ann’s faith was a central part of her life. She and Leo started Catholic mass and services on the island when their children were young. Ann continued Eucharistic services, also stopping each week at the Island Commons to give communion to some residents.

Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leo; sister, Joan Ellen, and favorite brother, Frank.

She is survived by her sister, Clare Moniz of Hyannis, Mass.; her children Gayle (David) DeAndrea of Leland, N.C., Carolyn Edwards of Cumberland, Paul (Jen) Belesca of Chebeague Island, Diane (James) Gardner of Portland, Scott (Kristi) Belesca of Yarmouth; her grandchildren, Nicholas (April) Fogarty, Timothy Fogarty, Henry Edwards, Isabel Edwards, Owen Edwards, Ethan Belesca, Aaron Belesca, Joshua Gardner, Lindsay (Aaron) Gardner, Sam Gardner, Katie Belesca, Lucy Belesca, Colin Zarnoch, and Gregory Zarnoch; as well as three great-grandchildren with another due any day.

A funeral liturgy will be held at the Chebeague Community Church on Saturday Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Ann’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be sent in her memory to the

Island Commons,

132 Littlefield Rd.,

Chebeague Island, ME 04017