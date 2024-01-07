CAPE ELIZABETH – Anna Elisabeth (Brandin) Cusack, 85, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Dec. 29, 2023, after living with cancer for 20 years.

Elisabeth was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Spremberg, Germany, to Marie Luise (Schnapauff) Brandin, and Werner Otto Theodor Brandin. She was baptized by her father’s brother-in-law, Swedish theologian, Anders Nygren. From the ages of 9 to 11, she and her brother, Werner, lived in Lund, Sweden, with her father’s relatives, who taught her fluent Swedish and a love of Swedish culture. She moved back to Germany to complete her education at the Höhere Handelsschule Friedberg.

On an ice-skating rink in Bad Nauheim, Elisabeth met James Campbell Cusack Sr., an Army enlisted reservist stationed in Germany, and they fell in love. In 1958, they married and moved to Winchester, then Tewksbury, Mass.; Cape Elizabeth; and Atlanta, Ga., where they raised their family for 19 years. In 1985, they returned to Cape Elizabeth where she spent the rest of her days.

Above all, Elisabeth was a beloved mother. She was also an avid reader, classical music lover, and inveterate gardener. She followed international affairs closely and enjoyed discussing current events in a historical context. Her children remember her as a gentle and devoted mother whose intellect and encouragement inspired them to pursue their dreams.

Elisabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Werner Brandin M.D.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Cusack Sr.; her four children, Julianne Ciraldo of South Portland, James Cusack Jr. M.D. and wife Julia Shivers of Boston, Mass., Thomas Cusack and wife Beate Kuhnle of Hamburg, Germany, and Elisabeth Cusack and husband Robert Lowry of Humacao, Puerto Rico; her sister, Rose Marie Abendroth, sister-in-law, Heidi Brandin; and 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. A memorial service is tentatively planned for May.

The family is grateful to Northern Light Mercy Hospital and especially to New England Cancer Specialists for their conscientious and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in her name may be sent to

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 U.S. Route 1, Suite 250,

Falmouth, ME 04105,

Tax ID #01-0351077

