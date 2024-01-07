PORTLAND – Edward “Teddy” Greer, of Portland passed away on Dec. 30, 2023.
He was born on June 15, 1929. Teddy married Nancy Hall on July 31, 1959. He worked for J.J. Nissen Bakery. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
Teddy enjoyed his camp at Notched Pond in Raymond.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Moran and Nancy Shaw, and brother, Donald.
Teddy is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Douglas, Walter, Benjamin; daughter, Audrey; brother, Alfred; sisters, Eleanor Murray and Sonja Enman; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m., directly followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m., Monday, January 8, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.