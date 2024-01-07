PORTLAND – Edward “Teddy” Greer, of Portland passed away on Dec. 30, 2023.

He was born on June 15, 1929. Teddy married Nancy Hall on July 31, 1959. He worked for J.J. Nissen Bakery. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Teddy enjoyed his camp at Notched Pond in Raymond.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Moran and Nancy Shaw, and brother, Donald.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Douglas, Walter, Benjamin; daughter, Audrey; brother, Alfred; sisters, Eleanor Murray and Sonja Enman; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m., directly followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m., Monday, January 8, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous