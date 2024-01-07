GORHAM – Judith “Judy” (Tyler) Hairsine, 72, of Gorham, passed away peacefully, Dec. 31, 2023, at home after a long illness.

She was born in Farmington, 1951, to John W. and Barbara Tyler of East Wilton (both deceased).

Judy is survived by her husband John Hairsine of Gorham; daughter, Jasmyn Padmore and her husband Norris of Sharon, Mass., daughter, Jansen Hairsine of Portland; sister, Sharon Ring and her husband Dennis of West Bath; and grandchildren Kenny and Ellie Padmore.

Judy grew up next to her grandfather’s farm. The family were members of the Wilson Grange, Judy and her sister participated in 4H. Judy was an accomplished equestrian earning many blue ribbons on the Maine horse show circuit including Grand Champion at the Eastern States Exposition. She was a member of the Maine Quarter Horse Association.

John and Judy married in 1972 and lived in East Vassalboro until moving to Gorham in the late ’70s. Judy worked for Unum and was a member of their corporate track team for 26 years, making many lifelong friends. Unum’s team gives an award in her name. She has been inducted into the United States Corporate Athletics Association Hall of Fame.

Some of her favorite activities included backpacking, skating, skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, canoeing, boating and days at the beach, all with family. Judy was an avid motorcyclist, riding coast to coast in the U.S. as well as much of Canada, often in pursuit of music festivals, art, car or motorcycle shows and numerous natural wonders and parks. She was a supporter of United Way, The Bruce Robert’s Fund, Love 146, as well as the Beach to Beacon 10K and the Boston Marathon, volunteering, fundraising and participating in many events. Judy was a member of The Maine Track Club.

No funeral service is planned, as she requested.

If you want to give a gift in Judy’s memory, please consider a contribution to your favorite charity.

