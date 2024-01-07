STANDISH – Linda Beth Jacques, 80, of Standish, died on Jan. 4, 2024, in Biddeford, of pulmonary and heart disorders.

She was born on July 16, 1943, in Portland, Maine, to James Wentworth St. Pierre and Dorothy Irene Stacey.

Linda attended school in Windham, and was a graduate of Windham High School in 1961.

Linda attended beauty school in Portland, but never followed the profession.

She married Carl Elwin Banks in 1962 and had a daughter Terry Lee Banks in 1964. They divorced in 1966.

On Feb. 15, 1985, Linda married David Paul Jacques.

Linda worked at Saunders Brothers Dow Mill as a machine operator from 1970 until 2003.

Linda was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed dancing at the Eagles Hall, shopping at yard sales, and spending occasional weekends at the seashore or lakes.

She loved dogs – especially big dogs – and Italian Cream Cake for her birthday.

Linda always put herself last. She was thoughtful, extremely loving and committed to family and friends. She was primary caregiver and devoted to her husband David for the last few years of his life.

Linda was always available to babysit for grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any friend in need.

Linda was predeceased by her parents James and Dorothy, grandson Rusty Cole, Jr., husband David, and daughter Terry.

She is survived by her brother Jere Dean St. Pierre and wife Charlene St. Pierre of Cedar Park, Texas; grandson Dylan Cody Dubois of Port Orchard, Washington; and great-grandson Brody Elwell Cole of Hollis.﻿

A visitation will be held on Jan. 11, 2024, from 5-7 p.m., at the Chad Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22), Buxton, Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following in Linda’s name:

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter,

1389 Bridgton Road,

Fryeburg, ME 04037