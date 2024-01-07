SOUTH PORTLAND – Marjorie Lee (Jordan) Werner, 100, of South Portland, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in her home having lived on the same street for over 80 years. She celebrated her 100th birthday in April 2023 with all her family in attendance at her favorite restaurant where upon her arrival a margarita was always ready!

Marj was born in South Portland on April 7, 1923, daughter to the late Esther (Fuller) and George Wilson Jordan. She grew up in the Willard area and attended local schools. As a child she spent summers with her brother and sister in a big farmhouse on Richmond Island creating a deep connection to Island life (in later years Long Island) and the sea. Marj’s father and uncle were caretakers of the island and lobstered Casco Bay.

Marj’s work life centered in South Portland. During WWII, while in her late teens, she worked at the South Portland shipyard as an inside bottom welder on the low-level hulls of the Liberty ship. Daunting work for a young woman, climbing down three levels on a ladder in total darkness with rats scurrying about.

Her natural gift of “culinary exploration” led her to employment in the South Portland School Dept. as well as managing a restaurant in Jordan Marsh; where she was once called upon to model in a fashion show.

She married John C. Werner and spent 53 years together until his passing on May 1, 2001. Together they enjoyed maintaining an inviting home that hosted many family gatherings, gardening, walks on Crescent Beach, traveling and winters in St. Pete, Fla.

Marj was predeceased by her husband; daughter, Catherine E. “Kitty” Werner; granddaughter, Shelley Palmer LaCourse; and brother Benjamin “Ted” Jordan.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Ann L. Werner Palmer – who was her companion for daily activities and attended to her care as she “slowed down” in her late 90s; a sister, Margaret Jordan Nelson; grandchildren, William J. “BJ” Palmer and Tanjia Beaupre; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Chapman, Christopher LaCourse, Patrick Palmer, Shawn Palmer, Siera Beaupre; great-great-grandchildren, Maddon, Owen, Kenley, Joel, Clementine, Cameron, Haley; many nieces, nephews and caring neighbors, a special thanks to an “Angel from Alaska”.

Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring of 2024.

Family would like to extent their heartfelt gratitude to the Gosnell House and Hospice of Southern Maine for the exceptional care they offered Marj.

To view Marj’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marj’s name are asked to consider

Hospice of Southern Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous