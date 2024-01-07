LIMINGTON – Richard F. Slocombe, 80, passed away on Dec. 17, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was born in Lexington, Mass. on Sept. 6, 1943, a son of Alan and Annette Slocombe.

Richard served in the Army as an Army Security Agency Analyst (ASA) from 1963-1967.

He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Slocombe of Groton, Mass.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dr. Carolyn Chisholm Slocombe; brother, Michael and wife Clelia Slocombe of Ayer, Mass., sister, Daphne Slocombe and husband Nym Cooke of Petersham, Mass., sister-in-law, Margaret Slocombe of Groton, Mass., brother-in-law, Capt. John and wife Margaret Chisholm of Fort Worth, Texas, sister-in-law, Dr. Helen Chisholm and husband Kelly McQuoid of Burlington, N.C., sister-in-law, Dr. Jane Chisholm of Moodus, Conn., and brother-in-law, Atty. Malcolm and wife Muriel Chisholm of Lee, Mass.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held in the Summer of 2024.

Online condolence messages may be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In remembrance of Richard’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project.

