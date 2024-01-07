Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in New Gloucester, including one who became trapped and had to be removed with the Jaws of Life.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Gloucester first responders.

Just before 7 p.m., first responders were called to the crash at the intersection of Morse and Lewiston roads, the department said on Facebook.

The two vehicles were heavily damaged, and one person was trapped inside one of them. First responders had to remove one of the vehicle’s doors and some of its roof and then move its dashboard to extricate the trapped person.

Morse and Lewiston roads were closed to traffic for about three hours while crews responded to the wreck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

