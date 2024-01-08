AUGUSTA — The former director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency has been accused of copying information off a computer without authorization and stalking.

Arthur E. True, 50, of Albion made his initial appearance in court Monday morning at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta on a Class C count of aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy and a Class D count of stalking. He did not enter a plea.

True was director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency for 10 months, until he resigned in April 2023. He wrote in a brief note to Kennebec County Administrator Scott Ferguson that he was stepping down for the betterment of the department and county and for personal reasons.

True was appointed agency director in June 2022, succeeding Sean Goodwin, who retired. True had served previously as deputy director and worked for more than a decade in various capacities in county emergency management. He has also been a firefighter in Augusta.

On the invasion of computer privacy charge, the criminal complaint filed in court alleges that on or about April 15, 2023, in Augusta, True “did intentionally make an unauthorized copy of a computer program, computer software or computer information knowing that he is not authorized to do so.”

The stalking charge complaint alleges that on or about April 10, 2023, True “intentionally or knowingly engaged in a course of action directed at a female alleged victim, who does not appear to be related to True and may have also worked for the county, that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious inconvenience or emotional distress.”

True, wearing a suit coat in court Monday, did not speak, other than answering “yes, sir” to District Court Judge Charles Dow’s questions on whether he understood his rights and the charges against him.

True’s lawyer, Darrick X. Banda, said True was not entering a plea Monday.

Staff Sgt. Eric Lloyd of the Augusta Police Department said he could not discuss the case because it had been transferred to the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office. He confirmed the crimes are alleged to have taken place in Augusta, and True was summoned, not arrested, on the charges.

The county hired John Brenenstuhl as EMA director in June 2023 to take True’s place, only to have him step down after six months on the job, much of which he spent on paid administrative leave.

Goodwin, the longtime EMA director who retired, returned in the late summer to serve as acting director.

True is scheduled for a dispositional conference in court April 4.

If convicted of both charges, True faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a $7,000 fine.

