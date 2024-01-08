I read the articles and editorials on the homeless crisis, and I keep waiting for someone to notice the big picture. I read empty rhetoric about shelters, encampments, sweeps, criminal and drug activity, stories from the lives of homeless, and also a great deal of hand-wringing and “there but for the grace …” – but I don’t notice any mention of the real problem.

We shouldn’t have homeless people; we should not allow our decidedly evil and outdated market-based system of economics to continue to drive inequity and inequality in any aspect of our culture. Capitalism and our worship of financial gain, billionaires and celebrities has resulted in a nation that has the highest rate of poverty among advanced democracies worldwide. And we seem to think that’s OK because we were raised to help others.

But there is a flaw in our way of thinking because we lucky ones benefit from the status quo. Our focus on making money denies anything remotely beneficial to others less lucky, and our laws and policies direct money to those who need it the least. The 1% is bad enough, but the other 99% of us need to take a hard look at the current system and take a stand against rampant capitalism. Challenge capitalistic culture; create meaning independent of consumerism; advocate for alternative economic indicators; consume consciously; drop the big banks that fund the oil companies; resist anti-environmental development; and remember “Star Trek,” where no one has money because everyone gets what they need.

Barbara Dee

South Portland

