How interesting that Tom Stanhope, the town secretary for the Cumberland County Republican Committee, feels our secretary of state’s proper action of denying Trump a place on the primary ballot is a reduction of his rights. Is he so unaware of how focused his party is on reducing and eliminating people’s rights?
The Republican Party is totally focused on disenfranchising individuals’ voting rights by attacking the Voting Rights Act and helping state legislatures pass onerous voting laws aimed at minorities and the poor. There are also the rights of women to make their own health care decisions.
I guess if you have your head in the sand, it’s hard to recognize yourself.
Stephen Gold
Camden
