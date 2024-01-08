If City Councilors Anna Trevorrow and Victoria Pelletier don’t want to uphold Portland’s laws concerning camping in Portland, they shouldn’t be city councilors having taken an oath to enforce Portland’s ordinances. They would be better suited as homeless advocates.

Portland is tired of this never-ending homeless drama. Camping in Portland is illegal. Period. Mayor Mark Dion’s plan to end this mess is right on schedule. Plenty of empty beds are now available at the homeless center. The remaining homeless campers should be ousted and reminded that any new camping site will be immediately broken up by law enforcement.

Portlanders want their parks, trails, public spaces and safe city life back without the derelict campers. If campers don’t want to be swept out anymore, they should move to the Great North Woods.

Peter Ferrante

Portland

