Another dominant season earned Danielle Emerson another statewide recognition, as the Biddeford senior was recognized as the Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball in Maine for the second straight season.

Emerson, who played primarily as a setter and outside hitter this season, led the Tigers to a 13-3 record and the Class A semifinals. She finished with 284 assists and 250 kills, and also added 56 aces.

Emerson, who was also the Varsity Maine Player of the Year for the second straight season, is the fourth player in state history to win the award in consecutive years, according to Gatorade’s website, going back to Maine’s first winner in 2002. She joins Falmouth’s Annika Hester (2018-20), Greely’s Michaela Campbell (2008-09) and Mount Desert Island’s Mariah Grover (2006-07).

Emerson will play next year at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 49, MT. ARARAT 42: Theo Pow sank eight free throws and finished with 19 points while Jacob Thompson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Rams (5-4) over the Eagles (3-6) in Kennebunk.

Andrew Clemons paced Mt. Ararat with 13 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PINE TREE ACADEMY 44, TEMPLE ACADEMY 18: Chantal Bazizane scored 19 points to lead the Breakers (4-1) over the Vikings (3-5) in Freeport.

Julia Brown, Kathryn Callender and Madelyn Verrill all scored eight points for Pine Tree Academy.

Mia Fitzpatrick led Temple with seven points.

BELFAST 33, LINCOLN ACADEMY 30: Madison Deans and Payten Wadsworth each scored eight points as the Lions (7-1) edged the Eagles (6-3) in Belfast.

Olivia Ball and Mariam DeLisle each had 12 points for Lincoln Academy.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 48, CAPE ELIZABETH 39: Brooke Brown scored 10 points for the Falcons (2-5) to lead a balanced offense in a win over the Capers (0-8) in Rumford.

Madison Dow delivered eight and Layce Boucher seven, while Alyvia Theriault, and Ella Young and Brooke Bennett all scored six for Mountain Valley.

Grace Callahan paced Cape Elizabeth with 16 points, 12 in the second half. Mel Martinez added 10 points, all in the first half with nine coming in the second quarter.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 47, LISBON 8: Mina Milosevic scored 22 points to lead the Raiders (5-3) over the Greyhounds (0-7) in Lisbon.

Eden Trey, Jackie Guzman Gonzalez and Kassidy Jordan each added six points.

Kasie Booker and Deanna Adams each had four points for Lisbon.

BOOTHBAY 61, OAK HILL 51: Bella Orr scored 20 points to lead the Seahawks (3-6) over the Raiders (0-6) in Wales.

Tatum French chipped in with 11 points and Meg Sledge finished with 10.

Audrey McElhaney led Oak Hill with 13 points, Haylee Harris added 12 and Mackenzie Wardwell 10.

