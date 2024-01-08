It finally looks and feels like winter and local sports teams are enjoying the season so far.

As we approach the midway point of the campaign, here’s a glimpse at where teams stand and a look at what’s to come:

Boys’ basketball

Falmouth and Freeport’s boys’ basketball teams have enjoyed the best starts to date.

The Navigators, the two-time reigning Class A South champions, extended their win streak to four games and improved to 7-1 after downing visiting Greely (72-47) and Brunswick (74-47) last week. Against the Rangers, Billy Birks had 17 points and Chris Simonds added 12. In the win over the Dragons, Simonds led the way with 15 points, while Birks and Henry Stowell each contributed 10. After going to undefeated Class AA North power Windham Tuesday, Falmouth visits Thornton Academy Friday and goes to Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Freeport has already eclipsed last year’s win total of five by improving to 8-1 last week after defeating host Fryeburg Aacdemy (41-24), visiting Westbrook (53-42) and host Mt. Ararat (47-31). Against the Raiders, JT Pound had a team-high 20 points. In the win over the Blue Blazes, Pound led the way with 19 points, while Max Maneikis and Connor Slocum added 10 apiece. Against the Eagles, Maneikis and Pound each scored 12 points, while Slocum finished with 10. The Falcons hoped to extend their win streak to seven games Tuesday when they hosted York. Freeport is at Marshwood Friday.

Advertisement

Greely fell to 3-5 after losing last week at Falmouth (72-47) and Kennebunk (64-43). Against the Navigators, Jackson Leding had 21 points and Kade Ippolito added 13. In the loss to the Rams, Ippolito had a team-high 12 points. The Rangers host Mt. Ararat Friday and welcome Massabesic Monday.

Yarmouth, which started 1-5 after three consecutive overtime defeats, turned it around last week, defeating visiting Lake Region (70-37) and host Wells (52-45). In the win over the Lakers, Evan Hamm had 27 points and Matt Gautreau added 12. Against the Warriors, Hamm led the way with 26 points. The Clippers were at Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, visit Spruce Mountain Thursday and welcome Cape Elizabeth Saturday.

North Yarmouth Academy was 3-4 at press time after a 43-20 loss at Sacopee Valley and a 48-47 win at Poland last week. Mansuk Loboka had a team-high six points in the setback. In the victory, Nate Oney had 26 points, Brayden Kloza added 13 and Loboka’s late basket was the difference. The Panthers were at Waynflete Tuesday, host Traip Academy Thursday and welcome Monmouth Academy Saturday (see our website for game story).

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, NYA is up to its usual tricks. The two-time Class C South finalists improved to 8-0 after wins last week over visiting Poland (58-35), host Sacopee Valley (39-33) and host Kents Hill (82-25). In the win over the Knights, Athena Gee led the way with 19 points, Grace Bila had 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals and Ella Giguere added 10 points. Against the Hawks, Bila had a team-high 16 points. Giguere then had 28 points in the win over Kents Hill, while Ava Wilkinson had 18 points and Anaya Roundy finished with 15 points. The Panthers were at Waynflete in a battle of unbeatens Tuesday (see our website for game story) and host Traip Academy Thursday.

In Class A South, Greely extended its win streak to four games and improved to 5-4 after beating host Falmouth (47-37) and Kennebunk (54-22) last week. Against the Navigators, Asja Kelman had 16 points and Lauren Hester added 15. In the win over the Rams, Kelman led the way with 11 points, Zada Smith added nine, Cece Berthiaume and Abi Livingston tallied eight apiece and Avery Bush contributed seven. The Rangers hosted Sanford Tuesday, go to Mt. Ararat Friday and play at Class AA power Cheverus Monday.

Advertisement

Freeport was 6-4 after sandwiching home losses to Fryeburg Academy (35-32) and Mt. Ararat (43-40) around a 44-42 double-overtime win at Westbrook last week. Maddie Cormier had 20 points in the loss to the Raiders. In the victory, Cormier had 17 points, including the winning basket, and Emily Groves added 14. Against the Eagles, Cormier scored 17 points and Abby Giroux contributed 10. The Falcons were at York Tuesday and host Marshwood Friday.

Falmouth fell to 1-7 after home losses last week to Greely (47-37) and Gray-New Gloucester (52-37). Maddy Christman had 10 points in the loss to the Rangers and scored 11 in the loss to the Patriots. Emily Abbott had a team-high 13 in that one. The Navigators hosted Windham Tuesday and go to Deering Friday.

In Class B South, Yarmouth was 5-4 after a 47-45 overtime home win over Lake Region and a 40-32 setback at Wells. In the victory, Aine Powers hit a late 3 to force OT. Cate King led the way with 22 points and Neena Panozzo added 10. In the loss, King had a team-high 13 points and Panozzo finished with 10. After hosting Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, the Clippers visit Cape Elizabeth Saturday and host Biddeford Monday.



Boys’ hockey

On the ice, Greely’s boys fell from the unbeaten ranks last week, dropping a 2-1 decision to Falmouth in the Dudley Cup to fall to 5-1. Lucas Martin scored the goal and Will Klein made 26 saves, but it wasn’t enough. The Rangers are at Brunswick Wednesday, host Portland/South Portland Saturday and visit Kennebunk Monday.

Falmouth was 4-4 after a 2-1 win over Greely, a 4-3 home win over Portland/South Portland and a 2-1 overtime home loss to Edward Little. Joe Fishetto scored the decisive goal against the Rangers. Theo Kowalsky also scored and goalie Brandon White made 19 saves. Henry Whiting scored the tying goal against the Red Eddies and White made 11 saves, but the Navigators fell short in OT. Falmouth hosts Bangor Saturday and visits Lewiston Monday.

Advertisement

The Cheverus/Yarmouth boys’ co-op team improved to 4-1 Saturday after a 3-1 home win over Brunswick. Cheverus/Yarmouth is back in action Thursday at reigning Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth (see our website for game story). The squad welcomes Mt. Ararat Saturday.

Girls’ hockey

The Yarmouth/Freeport girls’ hockey team, state finalists a year ago, had its four-game win streak snapped and fell to 7-3 Saturday after a 4-3 overtime home loss to Brunswick. After going to Penobscot Wednesday, Yarmouth/Freeport has a key home showdown versus undefeated Cheverus in a state game rematch Saturday, then welcomes Gorham Monday.

Falmouth/Scarborough won its third straight game on New Year’s Day, 6-2, at Greely in the Dudley Cup. Falmouth/Scarborough then lost at Penobscot Saturday, 7-2, to fall to 4-5. Morgan Adams and Avery Larson had goals in the defeat. After hosting Cheverus Monday, Falmouth/Scarborough welcomes Cape Elizabeth/Portland/South Portland/Waynflete Saturday and plays host to Edward Little Monday of next week.

Greely fell to 1-9 after a 6-2 loss to Falmouth in the Dudley Cup. After visiting York Monday, the Rangers welcome St. Dom’s Thursday and play host to Lewiston Monday of next week.

Indoor track

Advertisement

The first regular season indoor track meet at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham saw Greely sweep a nine-team meet. NYA’s boys and girls both came in seventh.

At the other meet, Freeport’s girls were second to York and Yarmouth placed third. The Yarmouth boys were second to York, while Freeport came in fifth.

Falmouth’s boys were third and the girls fourth in the season opening SMAA meet. Last Thursday, the Navigators boys and girls each came in third at a four-team meet which was won by South Portland.

Swimming

In early season swimming action, Greely’s swim team closed the 2023 portion of the schedule by sweeping Falmouth and Freeport. The Rangers’ boys downed the Navigators, 59-35, and the Falcons, 57-16, while the girls edged Falmouth, 47-45, and beat Freeport, 61-10.

Falmouth also split a meet versus Windham, with the boys prevailing, 104-27, and the girls losing, 67-60.

Yarmouth swept Waynflete, with the boys winning, 59-18, and the girls prevailing, 55-26, then the Clippers swept South Portland, with the girls eking out a 47-46 victory and the boys winning, 54-35.

Freeport split versus Deering/Portland, as the boys won, 74-48, and the girls fell, 111-43. The Falcons also swept Cheverus, as the boys won, 69-46, and the girls prevailed, 66-43.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: