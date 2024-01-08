Noah Clowney had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Long Island Nets to a 115-110 G League victory over the Maine Celtics on Monday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Jalen Wilson added 24 points and 11 rebounds as Long Island held on despite being outscored 32-21 by Maine in the fourth quarter.

JD Davison had 23 points and nine assists for Maine while Jordan Walsh had 22 points.

OLYMPICS

RETTON RECOVERING: Olympic gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton said she faces a long battle recuperating at home from a rare form of pneumonia in which doctors weren’t sure whether she would survive.

In an interview that aired Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, Retton said while wearing a breathing tube pumping oxygen through her nose that she was sent home after a few days in a Texas hospital but had an immediate setback that required her to be put in intensive care in October.

Advertisement

“This is serious and this is life,” Retton said. “And I am so grateful to be here. I am blessed to be here. Because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support.”

Retton, 55, was supposed to meet her daughters at a football game in Dallas but never showed up. A neighbor noticed a car door left open in her driveway, went to alert Retton and found her alone at home. The neighbor drove Retton to an emergency room.

HOCKEY

NHL: William Nylander will wear a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater for years to come after agreeing to a $92 million, eight-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs, the team said Monday.

It is the largest contract in franchise history by total value and includes a no-movement clause. The 27-year-old right wing has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season.

TENNIS

Advertisement

ATP: Chris Eubanks struggled with a muscle injury before being eliminated from the ATP Auckland Classic in the first round on Monday.

Fifth-seeded Eubanks needed court-side treatment for a glute muscle injury and lost 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Botic van der Zandschulp. It is not yet clear whether the injury will impact Eubank’s Australian Open campaign which begins Sunday in Melbourne.

French veteran Gael Monfils also was beaten in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4) to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.

SOCCER

OBITUARY: Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach and became one of Germany’s most beloved personalities with his easygoing charm, has died. He was 78.

Beckenbauer’s death was first announced through a statement from his family to German news agency dpa and then confirmed by the German soccer federation.

Advertisement

The statement did not provide a cause of death. The former Bayern Munich great, who became affectionately known as the “Kaiser” – or “Emperor” – had struggled with health problems in recent years.

Beckenbauer’s death comes just two days after the announcement that Mario Zagallo, the Brazilian who became the first person to win the World Cup as a player and coach, had died at the age of 92. The only other person to achieve that feat is France’s Didier Deschamps.

FA CUP: Manchester United avoided becoming the highest-profile casualty in the third round of the FA Cup by easing past third-tier Wigan with a 2-0 win on Monday.

Portugal internationals Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes – with a penalty – scored United’s goals at DW Stadium to set up a match in the last 32 against either Newport County or Eastleigh, two more lower-league teams.

COPA DEL RAY: Villarreal was eliminated on penalties by third-division club Unionistas on Monday in a Copa del Rey match which had been hit the day before by a power outage.

The third-round match was suspended before the start of extra time on Sunday. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation and neither side scored again in extra time on Monday. Unionistas won 7-6 in the shootout to reach the round of 16 when it will host Barcelona.

Advertisement

MLS: Laurent Courtois was hired as head coach of Montreal’s Major League Soccer team on Monday after two seasons as head coach of Columbus Crew 2 in the third team MLS Next Pro.

RUGBY

OBITUARY: JPR Williams, the Wales rugby great of the 1970s known for his fearlessness and swashbuckling attacking style, has died. He was 74.

His death was announced Monday by Bridgend Ravens, a club that Williams served as a player and club president.

Williams’ family then said in a statement to the BBC: “JPR died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales (in Cardiff) surrounded by his loving wife and four children, after a short illness, bravely battling bacterial meningitis. The family request privacy at this difficult time.”

Williams won 55 Wales caps and started all eight tests on victorious British and Irish Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »