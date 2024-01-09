Ja Morant’s season is over, with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing Monday night that their star guard needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder.

Morant got hurt in practice on Saturday, the Grizzlies said. The two-time All-Star was in a sling for the Grizzlies’ game against Phoenix on Sunday, and then the news came a day later about how serious the issue us.

“Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear,” the Grizzlies said.

Morant missed the first 25 games of the season while serving an NBA suspension for displaying a gun on social media – his second such suspension in less than a year, after missing eight games last season for a similar offense.

He returned from the 25-game suspension and averaged 25.1 points in nine games, with the Grizzlies going 6-3 in those contests.

The Grizzlies are 7-20 without Morant this season, are 4 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference and now have to go the rest of the way without their best player. A playoff push, with Morant, didn’t seem completely unreasonable. Without him, the long odds just got much longer.

Advertisement

It seems as though the severity of the shoulder issue caught the Grizzlies off guard. On Sunday, Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant was dealing with soreness and even went as far as to say he it would be a game-time decision against the Suns.

Morant is in the first season of a five-year, $197 million contract. He’s earning about $34 million this season, though lost about $7.6 million of that because of the 25-game suspension.

Morant’s 25-game suspension without pay was announced in June. Commissioner Adam Silver handed that penalty down three months after issuing what became an eight-game ban after Morant held a gun in a suburban Denver nightclub while streaming himself live on Instagram.

Another livestream in May, this time while sharing the front seat of a car with one of his friends, showed Morant displaying a weapon again – leading to the 25-game suspension.

PACERS: All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton strained his left hamstring during a victory over Boston and will begin receiving treatment immediately, the team said.

Team officials did not provide a timetable for Haliburton’s return in the announcement and said updates would be provided as warranted.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old point guard was injured in the first half against the Celtics on Monday when he slipped while driving toward the basket. He immediately reached for his hamstring and teammates carried him from the court to the locker room. An MRI confirmed the injury.

He is Indiana’s top scorer at 23.6 points per game, the NBA leader in assists at 12.5 per game and the catalyst of the league’s highest-scoring offense (127.0). Haliburton also would have won last year’s league assists title had he played in enough games to qualify and appeared to be a lock to play in his second straight All-Star Game, this one in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

Indiana (21-15) is currently tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference and is 6-3 against the conference’s top two teams, Boston and Milwaukee.

PISTONS: Guard Cade Cunningham will miss at least a week with a left knee strain, the team said.

The team said the injury was revealed on an MRI on Monday. He will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

The Pistons have an NBA-worst 3-33 record, but Cunningham had been a bright spot. He is averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Cunningham was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s 131-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

SUNS: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant’s comments about him after he was suspended for slapping Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month.

But Green’s frustration subsided when he said on his podcast Monday that he saw the comments “through the right mindset, through the right lens” and decided not to take offense.

For his part, Durant said he didn’t mean any “ill will” toward Green, his former teammate on the Warriors.

“I’m glad he’s back. I’m glad he can move past that. Draymond is an incredible teammate,” Durant said after the Suns lost to the Los Angeles Clippers. “He got his times where he lose his temper but everybody has those times. I’m sure they’re all happy to have him back.”

Durant added: “I know some people look at me as this malicious snake, passive aggressive. I know how people feel about me sometimes. When I say (expletive) I don’t mean no harm about nobody. I don’t mean to disrespect him or his family if he felt that way. I’m just glad he’s back on the court.”

Green returned last Saturday after serving a 12-game suspension by the NBA for hitting Nurkic. The incident came just over a month after he was suspended for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous