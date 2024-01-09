FALMOUTH – Elizabeth Anne (O’Donnell) Barbera died suddenly after a brief illness on Jan. 3, 2023.

Betsy grew up in Cape Elizabeth with her parents, Eugene, and Anne O’Donnell, and sister, Joan Carroll, now of Cambridge, Mass. She attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where she met the love of her life, Paul Richard Barbera, who predeceased her in March 2023.

Betsy was a loving mom always putting her five children first. Family was the most important gift to her. Once her children were established, she worked for many years as a librarian at the Portland Public Library and its affiliated neighborhood branches, where her passion for reading books, especially mysteries, grew. She encouraged people to read and enjoyed finding and recommending books to anyone interested in reading.

﻿Having traveled around housing bases while Paul was in the Army, Maine will always be her special place. Some of her favorite things were searching for the best lobster roll, watching birds or driving around the coast with Paul. She missed Paul every day after his death, but continued making friends at Ocean View, where she lived and spent her time with her cherished grandchildren. Her other pastimes included watching the Great British Baking Show; baking cookies or a family recipe “glop”, and shopping at Talbots.

﻿Betsy had a glow and kindness about her that was contagious to those in her life and had a sharp sense of humor that kept everyone laughing even on her final days.

She is survived by a large family that will miss their “Guggie” every day including her children, Paul Barbera of Yarmouth, Gene Barbera and his wife Marta of New Canaan, Conn. Peter Barbera and his wife Meg of Yarmouth, Anne Barbera Day and her husband Richard of Portland, Tim Barbera and his wife Alisa of Melrose, Mass.; grandchildren, Olivia Barbera, Nicholas Barbera, Gretchen Barbera, Jack Barbera and his wife Chantel, Emily Duggan, Julia Duggan, Alex Day and Benjamin Day; sister, Joan Carroll.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2024 at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in the spring.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Betsy’s online guest book.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous