BAILEY ISLAND – Faye E Cushman, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Faye was born on May 28, 1938, the eldest child to Robert and Alice Cushman of Auburn, Maine.

Faye was a graduate of Edward Littles High School. She went on to study at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she received her certification as an x-ray technician. From there she moved to the Boston area where she worked for several years. Returning to Maine, she had her home on Bailey Island built. She worked at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, Maine as a transcriptionist where she later retired.

Faye enjoyed hiking and was an avid bird watcher. She kept her multiple feeders filled to serve the birds, squirrels, and turkeys.

Faye is survived by her sister Sylvia Crawford, Andover, Mass., brother-in-law William Crawford, Andover, Mass.; niece Cheryl Crawford, Andover, Ma, nephews Kenneth Crawford, South Hampton, NH, and Bruce Crawford, Tokyo, Japan.

The family wishes to thank the staff at CHANS Hospice and Thornton Hall for their loving care and support.

“No Services by Request” Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternative.net

