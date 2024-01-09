BRUNSWICK – Johanna Theresa Ferrigno Miskill passed away on Dec. 21, 2023 at the age of 99 with her son at her side.

Johanna was a first generation American, born in New London, Conn. on June 2, 1924, to Mary and Joseph Ferrigno, who had emigrated from Sicily. The second of four children, she attended local schools, business college and was a secretary at the US Maritime Service Officers School in New London. In later years, she worked as a volunteer at Phoenixville Army Hospital during the Vietnam War, in sales at a friend’s clothing store in Atlantic City dressing Miss America Pageant contestants, and at a country club Pro Shop.

﻿Johanna married Donald Miskill, a Navy pilot, in 1947 and began their adventure together at Naval Bases on all three coasts and abroad (Philippines and Bermuda) during Don’s military tenure. After he retired, they lived in Paoli, Pa., and Phoenix, Ariz.,= before settling in Ocean City, N,J. In addition to being a dedicated Navy wife, Johanna was a mother of four, a talented seamstress, a world-class bridge player, and a cutthroat Scrabble player. She enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, doing NYT crosswords in ink, and was an active member of her community.

After living four decades in Ocean City, N.J., Johanna moved to Brunswick, Maine in 2014 to be near family. Her love for family and friends was boundless. She traveled to Alaska and Arizona to visit her children and grandchildren and was always up for a grand adventure. She made a trip to Sicily, when her son and family were stationed there, to visit the small mountain town of Tusa where her parents were born. Johanna had a sharp wit and true to the end, when informed that her family was planning a 100th birthday party for her, she replied “Do I have to be there?”

﻿Johanna was predeceased by her husband (1981) and older sister, Mary Grace Andriewicz. She is survived by her four children, Donald Miskill Jr. and wife Dee, Brian Miskill and wife Deby, Mark Miskill, and Susan Miskill; her two brothers, Frank Ferrigno, and Maury Ferrigno and wife Helen; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. She loved her family fiercely and is already greatly missed.

﻿The family wishes to thank the staff at Thornton Hall, Johanna’s home for 9.5 years, for their love, friendship, and care. And the staff at CHANS Hospice for their loving care and support in her final days.

Funeral arrangements are with Brackett Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page at the Brackett Funeral Home website, http://www.brackettfh.com.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick. Burial will take place in Ocean City, N.J, later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in

Johanna’s name to

your favorite charity

