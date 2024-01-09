SACO – Katherine Helen Brookes Lund, 73, died peacefully away on Jan. 5, 2024, after a long illness. She challenged her disease with dignity, grace and wit. She would confess that she was snarky at times, too. She was born on Feb. 4, 1950, in Westfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the Rev. Kenneth and Ruth Brookes. Her father was born in England and her mother in Prospect, Maine.

Kathy leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Raymond John Lund of Saco; her sons and daughters-in law, Peter Raymond and Heather Lund of Biddeford, Jason Brookes and Megan Lund of Saco; her grandchildren, Zachary (wife, Lily), Adrianna (husband, Kyle), Lauren, Hannah and Isaiah; and her great grandchildren, Keaton, Luca, Magnolia, Willow and Eddie. She is survived by her siblings, Dr. Gay Brookes of New York City; Dr. Gerry Brookes and wife, Anne, of Brunswick; and the Rev. Dr. Kenneth C. Brookes and wife, Ellen, of Southwest Harbor.

Kathy graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, and did her post secondary education at Westbrook Junior College, receiving an associate degree in 1970. She transferred to the University of Southern Maine, where she received a bachelor’s degree in primary education in 1972. USM is where she met Ray. They were married in 1972 at the First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham by Kathy’s father, the Rev. Kenneth Brookes.

She attended to the Lund’s Cleveland Street home and to her volunteer work until both Peter and Jason were in school. She then started to substitute in local schools. In 1983 she became the assistant librarian at Thornton Academy, an independent school in Saco, retiring in 2015. During her tenure she was recognized “for her many years of service … helping our school to receive the James MacCampbell award from the Maine State Board of Education for having one of the most outstanding high school libraries the State of Maine, June, 1998.” Kathy had the huge task of adding the 10,000-volume library into TA’s library circulation database and help develop its use for the school. Later she added security tags to all those volumes. A student once asked for a book they used in a previous year on a particular subject, gave the color of the book, and Kathy went to the shelf and pulled the desired volume. Kathy was also known for consoling and counseling many students who came to the library. She had a gift to make these students feel wanted, important and loved.

She served under five librarians during her tenure, and worked as the TA librarian during several transition periods. During the recognition of her retirement at TA’s annual dinner, Kathy received a lengthy standing ovation, a silver bowl and a engraved rocking chair in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the life of the TA community.

Kathy became a member of First Parish Church in November of 1976 and served on numerous committees, leading several of them as chairperson. Her great love at church was the First Parish Choir. She sang as a tenor for over 35 years. One choir member texted, “[I] can’t even imagine First Parish and the choir without Kathy.” Another member wrote, “Thanks to God for the many ways Kathy touched our lives. Sitting next to or in front of her in choir, I enjoyed the times before Sunday rehearsal when we shared stories. Kathy’s devotion to Christ, to her family, to our church and to the choir will always be an inspiration to me.” Being the daughter of a minister gave Kathy a unique insight to the workings and spirit of a church.

Of all her personal activities, swimming was her most passionate choice. In high school she became a certified Red Cross lifeguard. Both Kathy and her mother, Ruth, were beautiful and graceful swimmers. One wondered how they achieved such speed in the water with what seemed little effort.

Kathy’s Celebration of Life Service will take place at Saco’s open and affirming First Parish Congregational Church on the corner of Main and Beach Streets. The date and time will be announced on First Parish’s Facebook page and the service will be live streamed on First Parish’s YouTube streaming page.

In lieu of flowers, it is kindly asked that donations be made in

celebration of her life to First Parish Congregational Church,

12 Beach Street,

Saco, Maine, 04072.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous