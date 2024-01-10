Wednesday, Jan. 10

Boys’ Basketball

• Houlton at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Lawrence at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 2 p.m.

• Searsport at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 11:30 a.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bucksport at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Cony at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Machias at Sumner, 5 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Woodland, 6 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 12:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Kents Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• South Portland at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Valley at Greenville, 5 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Islesboro, 10 a.m.

• Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 7 p.m.

• Greely at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 7 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Lewiston (Colisee), 6:10 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4:10 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Cheverus/Windham at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), 3 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 5:15 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), ppd.

Indoor Track

• SMAA: Cheverus, Falmouth, Kennebunk, Sanford, Westbrook, at USM, 7 p.m.

• SMAA: Massabesic, South Portland, Thornton Academy, Windham, at USM, 4 p.m.

Swimming

• Cheverus at Windham (St. Joseph’s College), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Camden Hills, Cony at Mt. Blue, 5 p.m.

• Edward Little, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick at Erskine Academy, 6 p.m.

• Gardiner, Madison/Carrabec, Messalonskee at Mt. View, 4 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy, Nokomis, Skowhegan at Oxford Hills, ppd.

• Marshwood, Wells at Biddeford/Thornton, 5 p.m.

• Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill, Winslow at Oceanside, 6 p.m.

• Sanford, York at Massabesic, 6 p.m.

• Scarborough/Gorham, Windham at Deering, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Boys’ Basketball

• Calais at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 5:30 p.m.

• Cony at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Foxcroft Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 6:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Madison at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Penquis Valley, 6 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Waynflete at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at York, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Wisdom at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 7 p.m.

• Edward Little at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Kennebunk, 5 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 5 p.m.

• Lake Region at Waynflete, 5:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

• Traip Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Wells, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 6 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 4 p.m.

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

Swimming

• Waynflete at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.

