HOCKEY

Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is expected to miss six to eight weeks after he had surgery to repair his fractured jaw.

The team announced the operation and timeline for the 18-year-old rookie on Wednesday. It means he will miss the Feb. 3 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto — dealing a blow to the league.

Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft was hit after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone.

While Chicago has struggled this season, falling into last place in the Central Division, Bedard has been impressive. He has a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Clippers signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, the team said.

The team did not reveal the worth or length of the deal.

Leonard was in the third year of a four-year deal he signed in 2021 that calls for him to earn a base salary of $45,640,084 this season. He had a player option for next season at $48,787,676.

Leonard is a five-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. He won NBA titles with San Antonio in 2014 and the Raptors in 2019.

• Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat have agreed on a contract extension, ensuring that the longest-tenured coach in franchise history only keeps adding to his team records for many years to come.

Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension worth around $120 million — the largest contract in NBA history in terms of total value for a coach — according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

Spoelstra’s current deal expires after this season.

Spoelstra is in his 16th season as head coach in Miami and his 29th season overall with the franchise. He started in the video room and eventually becoming a scout, an assistant coach and then Pat Riley’s hand-picked successor as head coach in April 2008.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still with uncertain salaries for 2024 heading into Thursday’s deadline to exchange proposed figures in arbitration.

Four players reached agreements on one-year contracts Wednesday: Colorado right-hander Cal Quantrill for $6.55 million, Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic for $2.35 million, Pittsburgh righty JT Brubaker for $2,275,000 and Atlanta righty Huascar Ynoa for $825,000.

The New York Yankees’ Soto, Toronto’s Guerrero and the New York Mets’ Alonso headlined the list of abitration-eligible players still without a deal. If an agreement isn’t reached before Thursday’s exchange, players and teams will swap proposed salaries to be judged by a panel of three arbitrators.

Other high-profile players on track to swap Thursday: outfielders Anthony Santander (Baltimore) and Kyle Tucker (Houston); first baseman Christian Walker (Arizona); second basemen Luis Arraez (Miami) and Gleyber Torres (Yankees); shortstop Willy Adames (Milwaukee); right-handers Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Shane Bieber (Cleveland) and Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks); and left-handers Max Fried (Atlanta) and Framber Valdez (Astros).

• Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t be charged with a felony after his arrest in September on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to a charge evaluation worksheet from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, Urías was arguing with his wife when he “pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders.” However, the document said, “Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.”

The DA’s office said Tuesday it is turning the case over to the city attorney to consider filing a misdemeanor.

Urías became a free agent after the World Series. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Dodgers.

SOCCER

MLS: Troy Lesesne replaced Wayne Rooney as coach of D.C. United, two months after Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls.

The 40-year-old agreed to a three-year contract, D.C. said.

FIGURE SKATING

CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP: Canadian ice dancing champion Nikolaj Sorensen, who is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, and his skating partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry have withdrawn from this week’s Canadian figure skating championships in Calgary, Alberta.

USA Today reported last week that Canada’s Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is investigating Sorensen over an alleged 2012 sexual assault of an American figure skating coach and former skater in Hartford, Connecticut.

Sorensen denied the allegation in an Instagram post Tuesday, but said he and Fournier Beaudry were withdrawing from the championship because they believed their participation would be a distraction.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Adam Siao Him Fa is on track to retain his European figure skating title after he took the lead in the men’s short program while two key rivals struggled at Kaunas, Lithuania.

French skater Siao Him Fa’s artistry paid off as he scored 94.13 points to take the lead at the championships despite having to put both hands down to steady himself on the landing of his opening jump.

Lukas Britschgi is in second place for Switzerland on 91.17 ahead of Friday’s free skate and Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko was a surprise third on 90.05 after smashing his personal best score.

