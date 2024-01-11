MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks because of an injury to his right ring finger.

The team said Thursday that Smart will be re-evaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a ruptured joint. Smart suffered the injury during the third quarter of Memphis’ win at Dallas on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer, Smart noticed that his finger was gruesomely out of place while extending his hand to celebrate.

His injury came days after fellow guard Ja Morant was lost for the season. Morant had surgery Thursday to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder and is “expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.”

Morant was injured during practice Saturday. The two-time All-Star was in a sling for a game against Phoenix on Sunday, and the season-ending news came a day later.

IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the In-Season Tournament will “no doubt” be back next season with some unspecified tweaks.

So, most likely, will another regular-season trip to Paris — perhaps this time with multiple games for the teams selected.

The In-Season Tournament, like the play-in that’s used to determine the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds for each conference in the playoffs, began with a one-year trial so the league could evaluate it before deciding whether to bring it back.

The tournament wrapped up last month with the Los Angeles Lakers beating the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas for the championship. It was mostly well-received by teams and fans. Silver said team presidents recently met and discussed potential modifications, including how how to break ties, the appearance of the courts and perhaps the name of the event.

RAPTORS: Coach Darko Rajakovic was fined $25,000 by the NBA two days after he ranted about officiating following his team’s 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rajakovic took particular exception to how the Lakers got 23 free throws in the fourth quarter and the Raptors shot only two. The 21 free-throw disparity was the largest for any quarter of an NBA game this season.

For the game, the Lakers took 36 free throws — 14 by Anthony Davis alone — and the Raptors took only 13.

“What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.,” Rajakovic said after that game, sometimes hitting the table where he was sitting for emphasis. “This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?”

Rajakovic, the Raptors’ first-year head coach, went on to call the game “not fair” and suggested that it wasn’t the first time Toronto felt like it wasn’t officiated on equal footing this season.

THURSDAY’S GAME

CAVALIERS 111, NETS 102: Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 45 points and Cleveland beat Brooklyn in the NBA’s third regular-season game in Paris.

Mitchell had his 16th 40-point game in just two seasons in Cleveland. He added 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals, joining LeBron James as the only Cavaliers with at least 45 points, 10 boards, five assists and three steals in a game.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas each scored 26 points for the Nets, who matched their worst half of the season with 34 points in the first half and have lost 12 of 15.

